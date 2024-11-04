BSW Wealth Partners Has $273,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

