BSW Wealth Partners Buys 385 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.59 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

