BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,344 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

