Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $7.13

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

