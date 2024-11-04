Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $210.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.45 and a twelve month high of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

