Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.74 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,867.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,867.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,390 shares of company stock worth $1,861,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

