Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.33. 2,160,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,182. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

