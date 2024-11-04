Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
FOLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.33. 2,160,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,182. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
