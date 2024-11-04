Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $181.28 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $189.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.