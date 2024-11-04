Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Booking by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,385,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,259,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $41.68 on Monday, hitting $4,790.79. 64,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,888.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,886.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

