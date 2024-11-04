BNB Reaches Market Cap of $79.66 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $552.83 or 0.00815608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $79.66 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,769 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

