BNB Reaches Market Cap of $79.66 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $552.83 or 0.00815608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $79.66 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,769 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,099,802.2528561. The last known price of BNB is 559.80412879 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,550,036,288.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
