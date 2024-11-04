BMO Capital Markets Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $380.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 196.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after buying an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
