Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

