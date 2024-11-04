Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $487.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $360.30 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

