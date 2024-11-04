Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.11 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

