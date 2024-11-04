Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,771 shares of company stock worth $65,610,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

