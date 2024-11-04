Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Zacks reports. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 4.1 %

OWL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

