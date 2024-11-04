Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $168.14 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 118.21%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

