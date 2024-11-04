BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $724.52 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.52 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/."

