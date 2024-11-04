Barrett Business Services (BBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,132.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,357. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

