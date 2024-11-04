Barclays Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $50.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.65% from the stock’s current price.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

ALGT stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $85.91.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock valued at $117,158. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

