Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.40 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

