BABB (BAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.22 Million

BABB (BAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One BABB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BABB has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $13,552.16 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BABB

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 92,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,169,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars.

