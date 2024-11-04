AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.0 million-$25.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.6 million.

AXT Trading Down 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,892. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTI. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

