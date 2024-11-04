Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

