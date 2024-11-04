Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,753.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,753.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,842 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

