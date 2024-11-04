Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $23.66 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.63 billion and $282.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00034340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,142,582 coins and its circulating supply is 407,139,482 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.