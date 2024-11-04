Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Given New $2.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. 8,610,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,623,382. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.