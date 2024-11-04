Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.48) by C$0.32. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million.

ACB stock opened at C$7.75 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$423.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$59,382.40.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

