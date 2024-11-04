Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.34 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $362.94 million and $21.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,271,715,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,393,981,766 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

