Assured Guaranty (AGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGO opened at $82.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

