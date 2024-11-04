Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,546,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,704 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 751,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,419,955. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.