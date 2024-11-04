Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,918 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $249.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

