Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,410 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 674,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.29. 46,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,042. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

