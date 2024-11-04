Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $94.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares MBS ETF worth $94,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.74 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

