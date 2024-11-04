Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $55,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after buying an additional 1,589,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $90.20. 752,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,993. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

