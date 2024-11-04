Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $51,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $456.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,786. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.63 and a 52 week high of $480.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.