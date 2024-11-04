Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 89,982 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $75,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,016 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 50,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 101,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 112,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623,391. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.