Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 15,852 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Boeing worth $48,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.48. 1,482,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,780,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.