Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,045 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,045 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $108,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

