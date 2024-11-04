Arlington Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,219,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

