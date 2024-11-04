Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,703 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,076 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

