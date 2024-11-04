ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.64 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

