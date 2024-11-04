Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.83 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $80.52 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001067 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,518,630 coins and its circulating supply is 184,518,206 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

