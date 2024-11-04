Ardor Price Hits $0.0788 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.76 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00034296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

