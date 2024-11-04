Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Archrock Trading Down 0.5 %
Archrock stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Archrock Company Profile
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
