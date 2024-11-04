Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock Trading Down 0.5 %

Archrock stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

