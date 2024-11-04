Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.