Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $116.44 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

