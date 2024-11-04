Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 5.1 %

MCK opened at $526.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

