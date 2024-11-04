Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 376,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

