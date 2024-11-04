Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,283.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $28,425,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.12.

DASH stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $165.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -345.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 359.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,705 shares of company stock valued at $53,125,040. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

